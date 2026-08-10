3 Girls Die, 1 Critical After Snake Bites 6 At Maharashtra School Hostel

Three girls died, and a fourth student remains in critical condition after six students were bitten by a snake in the hostel of a government-aided ashram school in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Monday, when a snake bit six students sleeping in the hostel of a primary-secondary residential school in Gadchiroli's Japtalai village.

After the students began suffering from the effects of the bite, they were first admitted to a rural hospital and subsequently taken to the District General Hospital in Gadchiroli.

Three students died during treatment while treatment continued for the other three girls. However, the condition of one of them suddenly turned critical. With the assistance of the district administration and Gadchiroli police, the student was immediately airlifted to GMC Hospital in Nagpur to ensure she received advanced medical care and better facilities.

The students who died were eight, twelve and fourteen years old. Following the incident, the families of the dead students and villagers have leveled serious allegations against the school management, citing gross negligence, a disregard for student safety, and dissatisfaction with the arrangements made after the incident.

Ashish Jaiswal, the Guardian Minister for Gadchiroli district, has set out for the school to take stock of the situation, while the health department and the administration are now making every effort to save the remaining students.