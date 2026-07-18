She Drugged His Milk, Then Released Snake On Him: A Chilling UP Murder

A woman and her reported lover have been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Meerut for allegedly killing her husband. The duo used a snake in an attempt to make his death appear accidental, police said, adding that the motive was to claim a Rs 20 lakh insurance payout and continue their relationship.

The victim, Atul Panwar, who co-ran Krishna Kids Play School in Hastinapur with his wife Damini, was found dead in his bed. Panwar and Damini married in 2019 and lived in Hastinapur, PTI reported.

Murder Was Carefully Planned

Meerut Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) said the investigation revealed that Damini was allegedly in a relationship with the school's driver, Tushar alias Nikki. Police claim the two first attempted to kill Atul by staging a road accident, but after that plan failed, they allegedly came up with another plot. She had conspired with her lover and two others to kill her husband.

Damini allegedly mixed sleeping pills into her husband's milk to make him unconscious before releasing a poisonous snake onto the bed, where it bit him. According to Superintendent of Police (Rural) Abhijit Kumar, Panwar was rushed to a nearby Community Health Centre on Friday morning and was later confirmed dead.

What Was The Motive?

Police said the conspiracy was driven by two motives: claiming Rs 20 lakh in insurance and removing Atul to continue the illicit relationship. The accused allegedly planned this plot to pass off the death as a natural snakebite incident to avoid suspicion.

Investigation Uncovered Alleged Conspiracy

Although the death initially appeared to be caused by a snakebite, investigators began examining the circumstances more closely.

Police said they analysed mobile phone records and other evidence, which eventually led them to uncover the alleged conspiracy involving Damini and Tushar. Both have been arrested, and further investigation is underway.

According to police, Tushar is also married and had allegedly been planning to divorce his wife before the alleged murder plot came to light.

Andhra Woman Shares Location With Lover To Kill Him

In a similar incident earlier in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, a young woman and her alleged lover were arrested for killing her husband. According to police, the wife convinced her husband to visit the Sri Malleshwara Swamy Temple in Mallappa Konda in Gudupalle mandal. As the couple travelled with their daughter, she allegedly shared their live location with her lover to kill him.