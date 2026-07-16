Hardoi's 23-Year-Old Farmer's Daughter Becomes UP Police SI After One Failed Attempt

Anjali, a 23-year-old farmer's daughter from Khutehna village in Uttar Pradesh's Hardoi district, has cleared the Uttar Pradesh Police Sub-Inspector (SI) recruitment examination, bringing pride to her family and village.

Anjali belongs to a farming family in the Sursa police station area of Hardoi. Her father, Ram Murti, is a farmer, while her mother is a homemaker. She is the eldest among four siblings and balanced her studies with family responsibilities while preparing for competitive exams.

To prepare for the SI examination, Anjali stayed in the Awas Vikas area of Hardoi city and attended coaching classes. However, her journey to success was not easy.

In 2024, she appeared for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable recruitment examination but could not clear the physical running test. Instead of giving up, Anjali treated the setback as a learning experience and continued preparing with determination.

Her hard work paid off when she successfully cleared the UP Police Sub-Inspector recruitment examination held in 2025, fulfilling her dream of joining the police force.

Speaking about her achievement, Anjali credited her parents, family members and teachers at her coaching institute for supporting her throughout her journey. She said that if a person has a clear goal and works honestly towards it, success eventually follows.

Anjali has also been a bright student throughout her academic journey. She completed her Class 10 in 2018 and Class 12 in 2020 from Dayanand Inter College, Sursa. She later earned a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from R Kanya Degree College in Hardoi.

Her success has become an inspiration for many young aspirants, especially those who feel discouraged after facing failure. Anjali's story shows that one unsuccessful attempt does not define the future. With determination, patience and consistent effort, it is possible to achieve even the biggest dreams.

Today, her family, relatives and villagers are celebrating her achievement and taking pride in her remarkable success.