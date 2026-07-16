Security Camera Captures Dog Accidentally Sparking House Fire In US That Killed 3 Pets

A family dog accidentally sparked a house fire that killed three pets and caused an estimated $150,000 in damage to a home in Harford County, Maryland, on July 10. The heartbreaking incident unfolded while the homeowners were away. Security footage from the family's Ring security camera later revealed how their dog, Bo, inadvertently started the blaze. According to CBS News, the fire broke out at a home on the 4300 block of Foxglove Court in Belcamp, Maryland. After reviewing the indoor security footage, investigators determined that Bo had jumped onto the kitchen counter and accidentally activated the toaster.

The toaster ignited nearby combustible materials, starting a fire that quickly spread through the home. Fire officials ruled the incident accidental, with the security camera footage helping Deputy State Fire Marshals determine the cause.

Around 30 firefighters responded to the scene and brought the blaze under control in about 20 minutes.

Neighbours managed to rescue Bo and another dog, Addie, from the burning house. However, a third dog, Dakota, and the family's two cats died in the fire.

Officials estimated the blaze caused $150,000 in structural damage and another $50,000 in damage to the home's contents.

Fire Officials Share Safety Reminder

The National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) says pets accidentally start nearly 1,000 home fires in the United States each year, often by turning on cooking appliances, knocking over candles or damaging electrical equipment. About 500,000 pets are affected by house fires annually.

Following the incident, fire officials urged homeowners to keep combustible items away from countertops and cooking appliances, especially in homes with curious pets. The NFPA also recommends using stove knob covers or removing stove knobs when pets are left home alone, avoiding leaving food on stovetops, and ensuring working smoke alarms are installed throughout the home.