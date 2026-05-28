Retired IAS Officer Dies In Delhi House Fire, AC Blast Suspected: Cops

An 80-year-old retired IAS officer died while his son sustained injuries after a fire broke out at a house in south Delhi's Hauz Khas area, police said on Thursday.

The deceased was identified as Dhanender Kumar, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer. He succumbed during treatment at the AIIMS Trauma Centre due to smoke inhalation, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Anant Mittal said.

According to police, a PCR call regarding the fire at a house in Hauz Khas was received at around 11.10 pm on Wednesday.

Police teams and fire department personnel rushed to the spot and two fire tenders were pressed into service to douse the blaze.

Kumar and his son were shifted to hospital after being rescued from the house. While Kumar could not survive, his son is undergoing treatment and is stated to be out of danger, an officer said.

Preliminary enquiry suggested that the fire may have been triggered by a blast in the indoor unit of an air-conditioner installed in the house, police said.

At the time of the incident, five people, including family members and domestic help, were present inside the house, they said.

A crime team inspected the spot and an electrical inspection is underway to ascertain the exact cause of the fire.

Statements of eyewitnesses have been recorded and no foul play is suspected at this stage, police added.

Further investigation is in progress.

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