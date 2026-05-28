Delhi University Allows Students Missing Exams Due To Eid-ul-Zuha To Appear After July 4

The University of Delhi (DU) on Thursday announced a special provision for students unable to appear for examinations scheduled on May 28 due to Eid-ul-Zuha celebrations. Such students will be allowed to take the examination after July 4, 2026, the university said.

To avail of the facility, eligible students have been asked to inform their respective principals or heads of departments via email.

In a post shared on its official X handle, the university said, "Students unable to appear in the exam on 28 May 2026 due to Eid-ul-Zuha will have the option to sit for it after 4 July 2026. Eligible students must email their Principal/Head of Department to avail this option."

The announcement comes amid changes in Bakrid holiday schedules across several states following revised moon-sighting confirmations.

While Eid-ul-Adha was initially expected to be observed on May 27 in many parts of the country, religious authorities later confirmed that the moon marking the beginning of the Islamic month of Dhul-Hijjah was not sighted on the anticipated evening in several regions. As a result, the festival is now being observed on May 28 across most parts of India.

Meanwhile, the university has also announced a webinar for students seeking admission to its two-year postgraduate programmes for the 2026 academic session.

The webinar, scheduled for May 29 at 3pm, will focus on the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2026, admission policies, and frequently asked questions related to postgraduate admissions.

According to the university, Professor Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions, and Professor Anand Sonkar, Joint Dean of Admissions, will address students during the session.

In another admission-related update, Delhi University said candidates whose social category details differ from the NTA-API auto-integrated CUET-PG 2026 records will get a one-time opportunity to make corrections on the CSAS(PG)-2026 portal.

The university stated that candidates who had already locked their profiles or submitted forms without using the earlier correction option would be able to make changes during a correction window, the dates for which will be announced separately. However, candidates will not be allowed to change their PwBD status, DU clarified.