Delhi University To Accept GATE Scores For M.Tech Admissions For First Time

University of Delhi has announced that it will accept Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) scores for admission to its M.Tech programme in Microwave and Communication Engineering from the 2026 academic session. This is the first time the university will use GATE scores for admission to a postgraduate degree programme.

The decision comes after the programme received approval from the All India Council for Technical Education. Earlier, Delhi University used GATE scores only for PhD admissions.

Delhi University M.Tech Admission 2026 Through GATE

According to the university notification, candidates with a valid GATE score will be given first preference during the admission process. If seats remain vacant after GATE-based admissions, the university will consider candidates through CUET-PG 2026 merit.

Haneet Gandhi, Dean of Admissions at Delhi University, stated that this is the first time GATE scores are being used for admission to a postgraduate course at the university. He added that the M.Tech programme is not new, but the admission process has been revised following AICTE approval.

The university notification further stated that category-wise merit lists will be prepared based on valid GATE scores. Vacant seats, if any, will later be filled through CUET-PG candidates in their respective categories.

Eligibility Criteria for DU M.Tech Programme

Candidates applying for the M.Tech programme must possess a B.Tech, BE, BSc Engineering, MSc, or an equivalent degree in a relevant discipline from a recognised university or institution.

Eligible disciplines include Electronics and Communication Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Instrumentation Engineering, and Radio Physics and Electronics Engineering.

Delhi University has announced a total of 30 seats for the programme. Out of these, 13 seats are unreserved, eight seats are reserved for OBC candidates, four for SC candidates, two for ST candidates, and three for EWS candidates.

Separate Admission Portal for M.Tech Admissions

The university has clarified that admissions to the M.Tech programme will not be conducted through the Common Seat Allocation System for Postgraduate Admissions (CSAS-PG).

Instead, Delhi University will open a separate admission portal specifically for M.Tech (Microwave and Communication Engineering) admissions. Candidates will be able to submit applications through this dedicated portal once the admission process begins.