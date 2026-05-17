Delhi University PG Admissions Begins For 2026-27: Check Eligiblity And last Date To Apply

- The University of Delhi has started PG admissions for the 2026-27 session with a June 7 deadline
- Two-year PG courses accept candidates from any recognized university with CUET PG 2026 scores
- One-year PG courses are for DU students with a four-year undergraduate degree under NEP guidelines
The University of Delhi (DU) has begun the admission process for its postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal - pgadmission.uod.ac.in with the last date set as June 7, 2026.
The admission process is being conducted in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, under which the university will offer both one year and two-year master's degree programmes.
Registrations are OPEN for Two‑Year PG programmes at University of Delhi.— University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) May 16, 2026
Apply by 07 June, 2026, 11:59 PM.
Refer to PG CSAS (https://t.co/H4OHJXZdu4) for more information.
Apply at: https://t.co/sCNb8EXfWQ |
For further details and updates: https://t.co/V7Iy6WvHm1…
Two-Year vs One-Year PG Programmes
DU has clarified the eligibility criteria for both categories:
- Two-year PG programmes: Open to students from any recognised university who have appeared for CUET PG 2026.
- One-year PG programmes: Available only for DU students completing a four-year undergraduate degree under NEP guidelines.
- The university has stated that the application process for one-year PG courses will begin later through a separate portal.
Eligibility for Two-Year PG Courses
Students who are currently in the third or fourth year of their undergraduate programme can apply, provided they:
- Meet the course-specific eligibility criteria
- Have appeared in the relevant CUET PG 2026 paper
- Fulfil conditions mentioned in the PG Bulletin of Information 2026-27
- Admissions will be carried out through DU's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) based on CUET PG 2026 scores.
Application Fee Details
The CSAS (PG) application fee is non-refundable and charged per programme:
- SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 100 per programme
- UR/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates: Rs 250 per programme
- New Auto-Integration Feature Introduced
This year, DU has introduced an auto-integration feature using DigiLocker and API Setu to simplify the application process.
The feature will automatically fetch candidate details such as:
- Name
- Date of Birth
- Category
- Gender
- Parents' Names
- CUET PG Scores
According to the university, this step will reduce manual data entry, improve data accuracy, and enhance security.
Eligibility for One-Year PG Courses
DU students will be eligible for one-year PG programmes if they meet one of the following criteria:
- A four-year bachelor's Honours degree with Research or Entrepreneurship, or
- A four-year bachelor's degree with a Major in the relevant subject
- The detailed application schedule and process for these programmes will be announced separately.
- What Candidates Should Do