Delhi University PG Admissions Begins For 2026-27: Check Eligiblity And last Date To Apply

The University of Delhi (DU) has begun the admission process for its postgraduate (PG) programmes for the academic session 2026-27. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official portal - pgadmission.uod.ac.in with the last date set as June 7, 2026.

The admission process is being conducted in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, under which the university will offer both one year and two-year master's degree programmes.

Two-Year vs One-Year PG Programmes

DU has clarified the eligibility criteria for both categories:

Two-year PG programmes: Open to students from any recognised university who have appeared for CUET PG 2026.

Open to students from any recognised university who have appeared for CUET PG 2026. One-year PG programmes: Available only for DU students completing a four-year undergraduate degree under NEP guidelines.

Available only for DU students completing a four-year undergraduate degree under NEP guidelines. The university has stated that the application process for one-year PG courses will begin later through a separate portal.

Eligibility for Two-Year PG Courses

Students who are currently in the third or fourth year of their undergraduate programme can apply, provided they:

Meet the course-specific eligibility criteria

Have appeared in the relevant CUET PG 2026 paper

Fulfil conditions mentioned in the PG Bulletin of Information 2026-27

Admissions will be carried out through DU's Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-PG) based on CUET PG 2026 scores.

Application Fee Details

The CSAS (PG) application fee is non-refundable and charged per programme:

SC/ST/PwBD candidates: Rs 100 per programme

UR/OBC-NCL/EWS candidates: Rs 250 per programme

New Auto-Integration Feature Introduced

This year, DU has introduced an auto-integration feature using DigiLocker and API Setu to simplify the application process.

The feature will automatically fetch candidate details such as:

Name

Date of Birth

Category

Gender

Parents' Names

CUET PG Scores

According to the university, this step will reduce manual data entry, improve data accuracy, and enhance security.

Eligibility for One-Year PG Courses

DU students will be eligible for one-year PG programmes if they meet one of the following criteria: