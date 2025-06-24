Delhi University To Release Second Seat Allotment List For Postgraduate Admissions Today

DU PG Admissions 2025: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the second seat allocation list for its postgraduate programmes today by 5 PM. Candidates can check their allotment status on their dashboards via the official admission portal. In a move to accommodate students who missed the initial round of registrations, DU has opened a special mid-entry window. Students can avail the facility from 5 PM on July 2 and will close at 4.59 PM on July 4.

A total of 11,314 seats were allocated out of 13,432 postgraduate seats. As of now, 7,586 students have accepted their seats. The numbers do not account for seats under performance-based programmes, and the university is yet to release the final consolidated figures for the first phase.

Applicants who secure seats in the second round must confirm their acceptance by 4.59 PM on Friday, July 5. The departments, centres, and colleges will verify and approve the documents online by 4.59 PM on Saturday. The admission fee payment for this round must be completed by 4.59 PM on Sunday, July 6.

This year, DU is inviting applications for admission to 82 postgraduate programmes. The registration window, which was open from May 16 to June 12, saw a total of 53,609 applicants-comprising 30,490 women, 23,117 men, and two transgender candidates.