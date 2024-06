Delhi University Post Graduate Round 1 Seat Allotment Result To Be Out Soon

The University of Delhi is set to announce the results of the postgraduate (PG) round 1 seat allotment on June 22. The first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) PG allocation results will be available on the candidates' dashboard starting at 5 PM today. Candidates can check their allotment status by visiting the official website, admission.uod.ac.in. According to the official schedule, candidates can accept their allocated seats from June 22 onwards until June 26. The respective departments, centers, and colleges will verify and approve the online applications from June 22 to June 27. The final date for candidates to make the online payment of the admission fee is June 28.