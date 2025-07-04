Delhi University To Begin Second Phase Of Undergraduate Admission Process Soon

The University of Delhi on July 3 issued an advisory for students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes for the academic year 2025-26. The university is set to open Phase II of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS UG) in the coming week.

As the university plans to begin its academic session from August 1, 2025, the duration of CSAS Phase 2 may be limited to just a week. In view of the tight schedule, DU has advised candidates to prepare in advance by finalising their list of preferred programmes and colleges.

All prospective applicants who have not registered for CSAS Phase I so far are urged to do so at the earliest.

The advisory aims to help students make informed choices and avoid errors during the crucial preference-filling stage of Phase 2.

Candidates have also been advised to visit the official admission portal - admission.uod.ac.in - regularly for updates and important announcements related to the admission process.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) today declared the results of CUET (UG) 2025, conducted between May 13 and June 4. A total of 13,54,699 students had registered for the exam, out of which 10,71,735 appeared.

Best Performance:

Only one candidate has scored 100 percentile in four out of five opted subjects.

A total of 17 candidates have scored 100 percentile in three of their opted subjects.

A total of 150 candidates have scored 100 percentile in two of their opted subjects.

A total of 2,679 candidates have scored 100 percentile in one of their opted subjects.

The Delhi University started its undergraduate (UG) admission process for the 2025-26 academic year through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS-UG 2025). All admissions will be based on the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET-UG) 2025 scores.