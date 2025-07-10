DU PG Admission 2025: Round 3 Cut Off Marks Out For Various Programmes, Details Inside

The University of Delhi (DU) has released the third round of cut-off marks for postgraduate (PG) and selected undergraduate professional programmes for the 2025 admission cycle. The latest allocation scores apply to candidates who have been allotted seats in this round and cover a wide range of courses across arts, science, commerce, education, and law disciplines.

The published cut-offs include programmes such as:

PG Courses: Master of Education (MEd), Master of Physiotherapy, Master of Public Health, Master of Arts (in disciplines like Economics, Political Science, English, History, Psychology, Sanskrit, Urdu, and more), Master of Journalism, Master of Social Work, Master of Commerce, Master of Computer Applications (MCA), and various MSc programmes including Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics, and Statistics.

UG Professional Courses: Bachelor of Education (including special and pedagogy courses in Science, Commerce, Home Science, and Languages), Bachelor of Library & Information Science, and Bachelor of Law.

How Allocations Are Done

Allocations are determined based on programme-specific eligibility, candidate merit, reservation category, seat availability, and tie-breaking rules as defined by the university. The published minimum scores are valid only for the specific programme and college/department to which a candidate has been allocated in this round.

Important Considerations

The DU has clarified that the minimum allocation score may be revised due to various factors such as seat withdrawal, cancellation, grievance redressal, or correction requests. Candidates are advised to refer to the official admission portal for any changes or updates.

For specialised courses such as M.A. in Hindustani Music (Vocal/Instrumental), Karnataka Music, Percussion (Tabla/Pakhawaj), Master of Fine Art (MFA), BPEd, and MPEd, the university has directed candidates to check the respective department or centre's website for admission-related updates.

Grievance Redressal and Final Admission Decision

The university urges applicants to report any discrepancies to the Admission Branch for prompt resolution.

It also underlined that all admissions are provisional and subject to verification and compliance with eligibility requirements. The final authority on admission decisions rests solely with the University of Delhi.

Candidates are advised to regularly check the university's official admission website for further announcements, especially as the counselling process progresses.