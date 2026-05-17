Video: Man Caught Urinating At Delhi Metro Lift, Police Explain What Happened

Delhi Police and Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) responded to a viral incident of an elderly man urinating inside a lift at Kalkaji Metro Station in front of two women, including the user, Deepshika Mehta, who shared the details of the incident on Instagram. She confronted the man at the platform, to which he replied, "Tum karlo jo karna hai" - "Do what you want." The incident has gone viral, triggering widespread outrage on social media and sparking a debate on civic sense and public safety.

"Imagine entering a metro lift and seeing a man casually peeing inside it in front of two girls. This happened at Kalkaji Metro Station," she wrote as the caption of the post.

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Delhi Police and DMRC reaction

Later, in the comment section, Delhi Police responded, stating that the man was experiencing a medical emergency and had been penalised by DMRC for creating a nuisance. The police said the matter was inquired about by Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Metro after the video went viral. According to their report, the incident took place on May 15, 2026, at around 9:40 PM.

"The old person seen in the viral video was travelling from Jamia Metro Station to Faridabad Metro Station," Delhi Police said in a statement. "During interchange at Kalkaji Metro Station, he reportedly faced a medical emergency and, despite trying to locate a nearby toilet facility, was unable to do so, and when the situation went beyond control, he had to urinate in a bottle while he was in the lift."

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Watch the video here:

Police added that some passengers objected and informed DMRC staff. "Following which, necessary action was taken. The individual was penalised by DMRC under Section 59 of the DMRC Act for creating a nuisance," the statement said.

DMRC stated that necessary action has been taken against the elderly man. The authority also requested the passengers to cooperate with them in maintaining cleanliness and hygiene within the Delhi Metro premises.

Social Media Reaction

The video, which gained nearly 2 million views, has drawn sharp reactions online. Many users condemned the act, calling it inappropriate and a public safety issue, especially with women present in the lift. Others pointed to the man's age and the reported medical emergency, arguing that the lack of accessible toilets at busy interchanges needs attention. DMRC stations are equipped with public toilets, but commuters have often complained they are hard to locate during transfers or remain locked late at night.

In a follow-up video, Mehta said that even if there was a medical emergency, there should be basic civic sense. She also urged people to spread awareness about the importance of adult diapers, which can be helpful in such situations.

She mentioned that she intended to "create awareness about public safety and basic civic behaviour. No one should feel uncomfortable or unsafe while using public transport".