Employee Brings 12-Year-Old Son To Work In China. He Plays With Fire, Destroys Office

A parent took their 12-year-old son to the office, which ended in disaster. The child, left unsupervised at an office in China, started a fire that destroyed the entire workplace, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. The incident reportedly happened on April 30 in an office in Ningbo, which is in the eastern province of Zhejiang. Citing the Red Star News, the report mentioned that the parent, whose gender is not revealed, brought the child to enhance their emotional bond.

The parent became busy with work; meanwhile, the boy was left alone in the office. He got bored and came up with an idea to kill time by burning tissues using a lighter.

Sparks from the burning tissues ignited clutter near a desk, and the small flame quickly developed into a massive blaze. The fire spread rapidly, engulfing the office.

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The parent immediately contacted firefighters when the boy called for help. The employees even tried to put out the flames using a dry-powder extinguisher. To some extent, they were successful, but by the time fire crews arrived, much of the fire had been extinguished by staff.

However, the office was already destroyed. Photos circulating on Weibo show the charred remains of desks, computers, and walls blackened by smoke.

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No one was injured in the blaze, but losses are estimated to be tens of thousands of yuan. It remains unclear what type of company the parent works for.

"Children are curious about everything, but they have a low safety awareness. Parents should look after them carefully and strengthen education. Otherwise, a single spark can lead to a great disaster," as quoted, the firefighter told the employees.