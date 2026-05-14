Viral Video Shows Family Lecturing 25-Year-Old Woman On Marriage, Sparks Debate

A 25-year-old woman shared a video, claiming that her family and relatives have been giving a "lecture" on marriage, telling her that she is getting "old" and should get married soon. The video, shared on Instagram, has gone viral, triggering debate about marriage expectations and personal choice for young women. The clip, posted by user Rashmi Raj (handle @cloudgirl_rashmi), shows a private family conversation where relatives urged her to get married soon.

The on-screen text reads: "4 people, including my mom vs me." In the video, relatives are heard warning that her "glow" will fade with age and that delaying marriage could create problems with pregnancy later.

As the caption of the video, she wrote, "I'm 25 yo, and this is my story, every relative comes to our home to give me a lecture to get married, but no one tells me to do something or become something in life."

"They are not worried about my career, but my physical appearance that I'm getting old and I will not be able to find husband and I will have difficulty in getting pregnant...they are my well wishers," she added.

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Watch the video here:

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Social media reaction

With nearly 4 million views, the post went viral. Over 135,000 liked the video, and thousands of users commented on it. "There's a reason they force marriage before 30, they know that afterward, you're more confident, self-assured, and less tolerant of pressure. They want to rush you into a decision before you are fully independent. Don't fall for the timeline. Your life, your decision, your rules.Stay strong girl!" one user wrote in the comment section.

"Indian families and their obsession with shadi is unrealllll," another user wrote.

"Earlier people would marry at socially accepted age. Then people started marrying at a socio economical age. Now people marry at an economically feasible age. That's it. And today, due to inflation and unemployment, youth is facing this problem more," one user shared their point of view.

Others offered support and advice: "25 is too young a girl. The older you get, the better... Don't let society fool you. Be financially independent and live your life. Leave ur home n stay alone if needed."