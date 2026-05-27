Ayushman Bharat, Education Policy Discussed At Delhi Workshop For Lawmakers

Healthcare reforms, implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and the growing role of digital communication in politics dominated discussions at a workshop attended by nearly 80 MPs and MLAs in the national capital on Monday.

The workshop, organised by the Nation First Policy Research and Change Foundation (NFPRC) at the India Habitat Centre, brought together lawmakers from Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha, and State Assemblies along with policy experts for discussions on governance and public outreach.

Speaking at the event, NFPRC Chairperson Tarun Chugh said governance today requires stronger coordination between institutions and data-backed policymaking to ensure schemes reach people effectively on the ground.

A key focus of the discussions remained Ayushman Bharat and healthcare delivery. BJP MP Dr C.N. Manjunath said expanding access to affordable healthcare and improving implementation at the district level remain crucial for achieving the goal of Viksit Bharat@2047.

Discussions also centred around PM-JAY, Health and Wellness Centres, and the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Education reforms under NEP 2020 were also discussed in detail.

Central Square Foundation Senior Director Saurabh Chopra highlighted the need for competency-based learning, digital education tools, and vocational integration to improve learning outcomes and make India's education system future-ready.

Another major talking point at the workshop was the increasing importance of digital communication for legislators. BJP MP Sambit Patra, during a session on media engagement, spoke about narrative building, social media outreach, and tackling misinformation in the digital space. He said effective communication has become critical for lawmakers to strengthen public connection and improve awareness about government schemes.

The event also featured a video message from Aashish Chandorkar, Counsellor at India's Permanent Mission to the WTO in Geneva, who spoke about India's Covid-19 response and the role played by digital platforms such as CoWIN during the vaccination drive.