Iran's Big Claim On Deal To Reopen Hormuz, US Calls It's "Fabrication"

Iran on Wednesday said that it would restore shipping through the Strait of Hormuz to pre-war levels within a month, according to a draft framework deal with the United States that also included US forces withdrawing from the Islamic Republic and the lifting of the US naval blockade.

The Iranian state television cited what it said was the draft of a potential "memorandum of understanding". However, it clarified that the text had not been "finalised" as of yet.

"The United States has committed itself to lifting Iran's naval blockade and to cease harassing ships passing to or from the Islamic Republic of Iran," the state TV report said.

Read | Oil Prices Plunge Below $90 After Reports On Potential Reopening Of Strait Of Hormuz

According to the draft, in return, Iran would agree to allow shipping through the strategic waterway but that it would continue to manage shipping lanes, inspect vessels, and impose service fees on ships.

The draft also mentioned that the strait will not be reopened "unconditionally" and its commitments would not apply to military vessels.

The report cited the United States' "commitment" to Iran about withdrawing troops from the region. It added that it remained unclear whether the commitment referred only to forces deployed before and during the war or if it also included existing US military bases in the Gulf.

Read | Hormuz Oil Shock To Boost Electric Car Sales: World Energy Body

Following agreement on the framework, Tehran and Washington would enter a 60-day negotiation period, the draft said, without specifying which issues would be discussed.

"If negotiations reach a final agreement during the 60-day period, this agreement is expected to be approved by a binding resolution of the United Nations Security Council," it added.

"Complete Fabrication" Says US

However, the United States has denied the accuracy of the memorandum of understanding and said that it is a "complete fabrication".

"This report from Iranian controlled media is not true and the MOU they 'released' is a complete fabrication. Nobody should believe what Iranian state media is putting out. FACTS MATTER," the White House wrote on X.

Although talks on peace between both nations are ongoing, on Tuesday, the US military has launched new strikes on southern Iran, targeting Iranian missile sites and boats attempting to place mines, in what it described as a 'self-defence' action.

Hours after new US strikes, American President Donald Trump said in a social media post he expected Iran to hand over its enriched uranium to the United States to be destroyed or have it destroyed in Iran with an international witness.

War Unlikely With US Says Iran

Despite the threats, Iran on Wednesday said that it seems unlikely that there could be a war between Washington and Tehran.

The statement came a day after Iran accused the US of breaching the ceasefire in place since April and warned it was prepared to retaliate following the most serious strikes since the truce took effect.

Iran and the US have for weeks been engaged in a war of words as they try to negotiate a deal, with mediation efforts led by Pakistan.

