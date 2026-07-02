Doorbell Camera Captures Neighbours Saving 87-Year-Old From House Fire

An 87-year-old grandmother was saved thanks to the quick actions of her neighbours, who braved smoke and flames to pull her from her burning home, a rescue captured on a doorbell camera," Metro.UK reported. The woman, named Phyllis Day, was asleep when the blaze broke out in the utility room of her home in Wigston, Leicestershire. The report mentioned that she has Alzheimer's and was asleep upstairs without her hearing aids in.

Doorbell camera footage showed a group of neighbours in pyjamas hammering on the locked front door as flames engulfed the property. According to the BBC, Suzanne Wright, Day's daughter, praised the neighbours for their bravery.

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"There are smoke alarms, but she'd taken her hearing aids out and was in bed, completely oblivious. I was in a panic. Getting in the car with my husband and driving down here, I was talking to them through the doorbell intercom," Wright said as quoted by the media outlet.

"When I saw them [on the doorbell camera] open the door and all step back, I realised that these people had run into a burning building to save my mummy, who was a relative stranger to them. To not know what bedroom my mum was in and not know that you're going to be able to get back down the stairs... they're heroes."

Among neighbours, 28-year-old Pav Sarpal and 44-year-old Stephan Smart headed upstairs to save her. "It's the worst thing I've ever seen in my life - the flames, the smoke," said Sarpal. I went in first, I couldn't breathe. I said to my partner [to] get me a towel so I can go upstairs and take her down.

See the doorbell camera footage:

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"I was coughing - the smoke was the worst thing. It was like you were physically getting choked by the smoke. I came down twice to get fresh air and then back up to bring Sue's mum down."

"I just saw flames come straight through that kitchen door," Smart said. "I panicked a little to start with. All I knew was that somebody was upstairs and I had to get up there and get her down as quickly as possible."

"They saved my mum's life"

"Those people saved my mum's life, without question. My mum would have only had a couple of minutes at most," Wright said. "When people are that amazing, people who barely know each other, the world isn't all bad. I appeal to King Charles to knight my mummy's lovely neighbours - that's what I would like. They're amazing."