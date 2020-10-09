Van Crushed Between 2 Lorries, Driver Somehow Escapes With Slight Injuries

A van crushed between two lorries in this horrific crash.

A van driver somehow managed to escape with only "very slight injuries" despite the fact that his vehicle was crushed between two lorries. Leicester Police in the UK told Ladbible that they were called to the scene of the crash on Friday, October 2. A jaw-dropping picture shared on social media shows the van flattened almost completely between the two heavy goods vehicles - to the point where it is nearly unidentifiable as a van.

According to Leicestershire Live, the crash led to all four lanes of the motorway being closed for hours.

The driver of the van was told her was very lucky to have escaped such a collision without major injuries. "The driver of the van in the middle (yes that's a van) was told to get a lottery ticket. Very happy to report only very slight injuries," Leicestershire Police Specials tweeted while sharing the pic.

The image was re-posted to the Idiot UK Drivers Exposed Facebook page yesterday, and has since gone viral on the social media platform.

The picture has been shared more than 3,000 times on Facebook, collecting over 1,400 shocked comments.

"I was caught in the aftermath of this closure!! Horrible sight to see and money would've been placed on a fatality for sure. Fortunately the van driver was out of the vehicle at the time and attending to a recovery so was able to flee quickly!" one Facebook user recounted.

"Don't think he should do the lottery as he has used all his luck surviving that," another said.