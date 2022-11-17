Watch: Missing Dog Walks Into Police Station In England, Finds Its Owner Back

Leicestershire Police shared a video of the dog Rosie on Facebook.

There are countless videos on social media that show the adorable behaviours of animals. This time, a touching video of a lost dog walking inside a police station and curling up as though she were waiting for assistance has gone viral online. The dog was a Border Collie by the name of Rosie. The dog got lost while out on a walk in England, but she soon found her owner after making her way on her own inside a police station.

In a video posted to Facebook by Leicestershire Police, the dog Rosie gently strolled through the automated doors of the Loughborough Police Station and sniffed about the lobby. Then, she slipped into a nook.

The Leicestershire Police shared the video on its official Facebook page and wrote: "The pack at Loughborough Police Station made a new furry friend last week after a lost dog strolled into the station. We've collared the CCTV camera of the Border Collie, Rosie, so you can see her approaching the doors before walking in and taking a seat in the corner. Good dog!"

"Our staff fetched some water for Rosie and made fast friends with plenty of us. Thankfully, she was wearing a collar, so a lead was available to contact Rosie's owner, who was delighted she had been found safe and well. Rosie was being walked nearby with a second dog when she managed to wander off. What a lovely, clever dog," it added.