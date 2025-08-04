Too Tired To Escape: Thief Falls Asleep After Robbery, Caught Next Morning

In a bizarre incident, a thief who stole from two houses in Kanpur ended up falling asleep in one of the homes he had just looted, only to be caught red-handed by the homeowners the next morning.

The incident took place in the Nazirabad police station area, near the Maryampur railway line, where two brothers, Vinod Kumar and Anil Kumar, live in adjacent houses.

The accused, who was under the influence of alcohol, first broke into Vinod's house late at night and looted valuables by breaking into a cupboard locker.

He then entered Anil's house next door, where he again broke open a cupboard and stole jewellery and cash.

Exhausted after stealing from two homes, the thief lay down on a bed inside Anil's house and dozed off.

Early next morning, Anil Kumar, who drives an e-rickshaw, woke up and was stunned to find an unknown man sleeping in his home. Alarmed, he checked the house and found the cupboard broken and valuables missing.

Upon searching the sleeping man, he found the stolen jewellery and cash still in his possession. Hearing the commotion, Anil's wife Babli also woke up and found her missing jewellery with the thief.

The family raised an alarm and the angry neighbours beat up the thief and then handed him over to the Nazirabad police. The police have arrested the thief and a case has been registered against him, who has been sent to jail.



