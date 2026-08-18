"Completely Different World": Zimbabwe Man Praises India's Education And Culture, Internet Reacts

Kalumba Mwale, a young man from Zimbabwe living in India, recently shared a fresh perspective on Instagram as he compared his life back home to his experiences in India. His post breaks down several differences, revealing what it looks like to study and live in this South Asian country.

Education in India

Mwale pointed out that entering university in Zimbabwe feels intensely competitive, whereas India offers hundreds of affordable colleges across diverse fields.

While Zimbabweans typically look to Western countries like the US, UK, Canada, and Australia for international education, Mwale was surprised to find that students from dozens of countries actively choose India instead.

"When you think of studying or building a life abroad, the UK, US, Canada and Australia usually come to mind," he wrote. "Living here taught me that opportunities abroad aren't limited to the West."

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Medicine and healthcare

Weighing in on healthcare, he said that specialised medical care can be limited or expensive in Zimbabwe. However, India stands out as a global destination for top-quality healthcare.

"India has become a major destination for people travelling internationally for medical treatment," he wrote.

See his post here:

Food and culture

He said meals in Zimbabwe often centre around staple dishes like sadza, rice, and stews, with spice usually limited to chilli. In contrast, Indian cuisine offers an endless variety of flavours.

"Sadza, rice and stews are some of the meals you'll see regularly," he said for Zimbabwe, adding that "Spice usually means adding more chilli."

He added that in India, "you can eat something completely different almost every day and still barely scratch the surface of Indian cuisine." According to him, spice in India is an entire universe of flavours, and a "meal without it can feel incomplete".

Mwale reflected that his time in India changed his mindset completely, as living here taught him that world-class education and life-changing opportunities extend far beyond the Western world.

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Social media reaction

The video went viral with over 5.3 million views. Thousands of users commented on the video, and hundreds liked it. "Welcome to the most lovely yet the chaotic piece of land. You'll get everything, everything in India. Enjoy your time, bro," one user wrote in the comment section.

"I am glad you are enjoying your time here and getting to explore things not many outsiders even think of. Hope your experience stays positive," another said.

"One thing in India: exams are competitive, colleges are competitive, but the silver lining a large course of options to choose from. If you work hard, you won't fail, but 6-7 out of the 10 hardest examinations of the world is Indian," a third opined.