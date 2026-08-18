Why Chinese Tourists Are Paying For 'Disaster Experiences' In The Name Of Dark Tourism

A unique trend of "dark tourism" is gaining popularity in China, where young adventurers pay to experience extreme, simulated natural disasters, the South China Morning Post (SCMP) reported. While dark tourism traditionally involves visiting historical sites of tragedy or catastrophe, this modern variation claims to offer practical survival training.

One major attraction driving the trend is the Lvxing Base in Hangzhou. Founded by well-known Chinese explorers Zhang Xinyu and Liang Hong, it is widely recognised as the country's first immersive disaster-simulation hub.

The facility allows participants to brave harsh environments, featuring artificial typhoons with wind speeds reaching up to 165 kilometres per hour, severe downpours, and sudden urban flash floods.

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Before entering the simulations, visitors wear protective thermal suits and helmets. They are then guided by trained instructors through real-time rescue protocols and disaster response techniques.

According to the report, individual adult passes cost 899 yuan (approximately US$135), while family packages priced at nearly 5,000 yuan offer specialised water rescue and wilderness survival drills for children aged six to fourteen.

As per local reports, the Lvxing Base can generate winds of up to 165 km/hour. The organisers also take care of safety, with personnel monitoring the events to assist anyone in distress.

Participants describe the experience as intensely realistic. During flood scenarios, water surges into underground spaces, creating genuine panic and forcing visitors to rely on teamwork to navigate the environment safely.

"The suffocating fear made me forget I was merely 'experiencing' a disaster," a thrill seeker told Vista Hydrogen Business.

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The report further mentioned that Lvxing Base has attracted over 160,000 visits since opening in late 2024.

Stats clearly show that the trend has become popular off-late; however, it has also sparked debates over whether commercialising disaster experiences dilutes the serious nature of real-life tragedies.

"Disaster experience centres are a valuable way to teach survival skills, especially as more young people are willing to pay to 'suffer,'" an online user said as quoted by SCMP.

"For those who have actually lived through floods and lost their homes, does transforming disaster into an experience risk trivialising their suffering?" another argued.