MI5 Warns UK Universities Over Chinese Funding Of Academic Research

The UK's Security Service, MI5, has issued an espionage alert over the China General Technology Research Institute (CGTRI), warning universities and researchers about its links to Chinese Ministry of State Security (MSS). MI5 said CGTRI, also known as the China Academy of General Technology (CAGT), has "very strong ties" to the MSS.

According to the alert, more than 100 UK-linked academics have contributed to research projects funded by the MSS through CGTRI. MI5 said some researchers may not have known that the organisation was involved in funding the projects.

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MI5 has identified the "primary purpose" of CGTRI as funding academic research that can directly improve the MSS's technical capabilities for espionage.

UK academics have worked on CGTRI-funded projects covering areas such as artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, covert communications systems and steganography. MI5 said this activity "supports MSS espionage, which poses a threat to UK national security."

The security service said many institutions and researchers may have worked with CGTRI "in good faith" because its links to the MSS were not clear.

MI5 has strongly advised UK academic institutions to immediately review any ongoing or planned collaboration with CGTRI. Researchers have also been advised to establish the ultimate source of funding before entering research partnerships with Chinese institutions.

MI5 has also highlighted possible criminal consequences under the National Security Act 2023. It specifically pointed to Section 3, which covers assisting a foreign intelligence service, and Section 17, relating to obtaining a material benefit from one.

Under Section 3, an offence may apply when conduct is likely to materially assist a foreign intelligence service in UK-related activities and the person knows, or should reasonably know, this.

MI5 advised institutions continuing research ultimately funded by CGTRI to seek independent legal advice. It also recommended using the UK government's Research Collaboration Advice Team and Trusted Research guidance when assessing future partnerships.