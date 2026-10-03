BJP MP Apologises At Akal Takht For Attending Sajjan Kumar Condolence Event

Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, the BJP MP from South Delhi, went to the Sri Akal Takht Sahib on Saturday to apologise for visiting the residence of Congress leader Sajjan Kumar, a convict in cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, to offer condolences following his death.

On September 5, Bidhuri had submitted a written apology to the secretariat of the Sri Akal Takht Sahib and he went there himself on Saturday to pay obeisance and seek forgiveness. He then met Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj at the secretariat, submitted his apology letter and presented his side.

Jathedar Giani Kuldip Singh Gargajj said it was good that Bidhuri had realised his mistake and apologised.

In his apology, Bidhuri said that he had always spoken against Sajjan Kumar because of his involvement in the anti-Sikh riots. He said that even attending the condolence gathering of a person who had participated in the riots was a sin.

Gargajj said several other political leaders, particularly those associated with the Congress party, had also visited Sajjan Kumar's residence. He said they should take guidance from MP Bidhuri's apology and seek forgiveness from the Sikh community.

Shiromani Akali Dal Delhi unit president S Paramjit Singh Sarna was also present at the Akal Takht secretariat.