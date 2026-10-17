Suriya Warns Students Against Reels: "You Are Only Watching A Story"

Actor Suriya has a message for students. At the 47th anniversary of the Sivakumar Educational Trust in Chennai, the Karuppu actor advised students to focus more on their studies rather than social media reels.



Drawing from his own experience, Suriya spoke about the importance of hard work and consistency. He also advised youngsters to not lose hope when they face setbacks.



Suriya's Advice To Students



The actor compared life to filmmaking, saying that actors often require several takes to get a scene right, and directors encourage them to keep trying till they get the perfect shot.



“The director never says, ‘You have failed.' Instead, he says, ‘One more.' I look at life as a director. Life never tells you that you have failed. You may think so, but life is not like that,” he said, as per the Times of India.



Suriya Cautions Against Reels



Talking about social media habits, Suriya asked students to focus more on the real-life journeys of successful personalities rather than short videos.



“If you keep watching Reels, you are only watching a story. You may not learn anything from it,” he added.



Suriya's Approach To Life



The actor encouraged students to remain hopeful, adding that “there is always one more chance.”



According to Suriya, this approach might help students overcome challenges in their studies and careers.



The Jai Bhim actor also emphasised how patience and consistency are crucial for success. “The performances we see on screen are often the result of endless rehearsals away from the spotlight,” Suriya mentioned.



He recalled his own early days as an actor and revealed that he did not know how to act when he started out in the film industry. Almost three decades of consistent efforts led him to his present status, Suriya mentioned.



He also asked youngsters to appreciate the people who supported their progress. Urging them to recognise every contribution, the actor asked students to uplift at least one person when they reach a position in life.



At the event, Suriya and his father, Sivakumar, distributed financial assistance worth Rs 13.78 lakh to students and educational institutions.



Artist Jeevanandhan was also honoured with an award and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh.



Suriya's Upcoming Films



The actor is gearing up for the release of his film Scene next month. Directed by Jithu Mathavan, the film will hit theatres on November 6.



He is also filming Suriya 48 alongside Kayadu Lohar and Yogi Babu.



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