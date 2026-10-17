Shah Rukh Khan To Salman Khan, Subhash Ghai Explains Why Some Bollywood Stars Stand The Test Of Time

Days after Salman Khan spoke about Bollywood actors' changing priorities, veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai has expressed concern about the growing emphasis on money in the film industry. On Koffee With Karan Season 9, Salman said his generation of actors stayed focused on their work and wanted to step out of their homes and deliver good work. The discussion started after Karan Johar pointed out that Shah Rukh Khan, Ajay Devgn, and Salman himself continue to draw audiences to theatres.



Now, Ghai has echoed a similar sentiment.



In an interview with SCREEN, the filmmaker recalled how actors in his films were willing to accept just 40% of their usual fees because they believed in the story, the director and their characters.



“Commerce has taken over. Today, the children want to earn more money, and it's less about the art. During our time, the actors wanted to be artistes, and thought money would eventually come. Nobody would wait for the money. They would sign a film based on the director, the story and the character. Most of the stars in my movies have taken only 40 per cent of the price because they were interested in the character and the story,” he said.



Subhash Ghai Says Managers And PR Teams Influence Actors' Decisions



Ghai also pointed to the growing influence of managers and public relations teams in shaping actors' careers.



He added, "Today, if you ask any actor to take only 40 per cent fees, four of their managers will intervene, and 3 PRs will come in together to endorse the actor as a celebrity. Today, actors have various other ways to earn, not just from movies. But again, they are seasonal; the craze dies down after 3-4 years. Then they are out of the picture, and somebody else walks in.”



Why Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan And Salman Khan Remain Relevant



Despite his criticism of changing priorities, the 81-year-old acknowledged that the industry has evolved and that its business model is different today. He cited Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Salman Khan and Ajay Devgn as examples of actors who have sustained their careers for decades.



“Yes, times have changed, business has changed, and its model has also changed. Today, there is Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman, Ajay, who are actors for the past 40 years because they are dedicated actors from the olden times. They know other factors are all residual and don't prioritise anyone or anything over their shoot or scenes. The young generation says, ‘Oh, we've received so much money. We will take a big car.' This is a slight issue, but with time, they will also understand.”



Subhash Ghai Recalls Dilip Kumar's Advice



During the same conversation, Ghai also recalled receiving career advice from late cinema legend Dilip Kumar, whom he regarded as an elder brother. The actor, who worked with Ghai in Vidhaata, Karma and Saudagar, encouraged him to consider opening a film institute when the filmmaker sought guidance on his next professional step.



Subhash Ghai has directed several memorable hits, including Karz, Hero, Ram Lakhan, Khalnayak, Pardes and Taal.

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