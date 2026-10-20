Anup Jalota Urges Salman Khan To Apologise To Bishnoi Community After Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident

Bhajan singer Anup Jalota has reacted to the firing incident involving Tiger Shroff and said Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community to put an end to the ongoing hostility.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Anup said the community's resentment over the 1998 blackbuck poaching case needed to be addressed and believed an apology from Salman could help prevent further incidents.

"I am very saddened by this. There is only one way to stop all this. Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community."

Anup said he had made a similar appeal earlier and warned that the hostility could affect people associated with Salman, as well as their families, if the matter remained unresolved.

"I have said this before. It is very important that the Bishnoi community, which has been hurt, should be apologized to otherwise, the Bishnoi community will continue to be hurt. Those who work with Salman Khan will be hurt, their families will also be hurt."

The singer also urged Salman to take a firm step towards resolving the issue.

"So, why not make a firm decision to apologise to the Bishnoi community to end this all? This is what I want."

Anup's comments come after gunshots were fired at Tiger Shroff's car in Mumbai's Juhu area on Sunday evening. According to reports, unidentified assailants riding a motorcycle opened fire as the actor was leaving after playing a football match.

Tiger escaped without injuries, while his driver and a bystander sustained bullet injuries. Both were taken to hospital and were reported to be out of danger.

After the incident, a social media post and an audio message attributed to individuals claiming links to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang surfaced. The messages claimed responsibility for the firing, demanded an apology from Salman to the Bishnoi community and threatened people associated with the actor.

The hostility between Salman and Lawrence Bishnoi dates back to the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan. The Bishnoi community considers blackbucks sacred, and the case has remained a point of resentment.

Salman has faced several threats over the years. In April 2024, gunshots were fired outside his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area, further raising concerns about the threats against the actor.

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