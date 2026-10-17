Sai Pallavi Takes On Demons As Sita In New <i>Ramayana</i> Video

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend has been one of the biggest talking points in Indian cinema, from its reported ₹4,000 crore budget to its star-studded cast featuring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Goddess Sita and Yash as Ravana.

With its ambitious scale, international crew, and a story deeply rooted in Indian mythology, the film is generating all the right buzz ahead of its theatrical release.

Now, a new video from the makers offers another glimpse into the world of Ramayana, with Sai Pallavi stepping into a fierce warrior avatar as Sita. In the new clip, she takes on demons. The footage also shows Ranbir Kapoor as Ram and Yash as Ravana, and the makers have revealed that around 10,000 people worldwide are working on the ambitious project.

Sharing the video on YouTube, the makers wrote, “A Life-sized epic. Sit down with Namit Malhotra, Nitesh Tiwari, and Ranbir Kapoor as they discuss bringing Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend to the big screen.”

Speaking about the film, Namit Malhotra said, “Ramayana is a life-sized epic that has so much depth of character, emotion, and spectacle. There is something in it for everyone.” Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios and Yash, under Monster Mind Creations, have jointly bankrolled the project.

Talking about the project, Namit added, “When the opportunity of Ramayana came along, it was something that I felt we had to do. Some films don't get made, they happen.”

Talking about the storyline, Nitesh added, “People from around the world would be able to connect with it. There is a great father-son story. There is a great underdog story. A very brave love story.”

Sharing his two cents about the film, Ranbir added, “The kind of cast and crew that Namit put together. The kind of opportunity that you gave us, the scale that you gave us, creative people, that's really rare in this industry.”

Ramayana: Rise Of A Legend was released on November 5. The music is by Hans Zimmer and AR Rahman.

Also Read | Yash Reveals Why Ramayana Makers Are Highlighting Its Rs 4,000 Crore Budget