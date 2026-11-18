November 18 marks Zubeen Garg's 54th birth anniversary. The singer died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, at the age of 52.

On Wednesday, Garima Garg took to Instagram to share a photograph of her husband and wrote, "Happy Birthday Goldie.. Wishing you happiness and peace from God, as I have always prayed. Keep you well! Cover him as His own child."

Take a look at the post below:

Earlier this year, Assam observed the first death anniversary of its beloved musical icon. The three-day Zubeen Divas observance, which began on September 17, turned the memorial into a space for music, prayers and cultural tributes.

Speaking exclusively to NDTV on the first death anniversary of her husband, Garima Garg said she continues to see Zubeen everywhere, especially in the people who gather to remember him.

"I see him everywhere, and he is here because, see the way people have come out, they are not considering what background they are from, what their religion is, or whatever their belief is. They have come as human beings," she said.

She further added, "Here, we only see people, and that is the philosophy, his ideology. This was his dream for a beautiful Assam. That is what we are seeing here, in a small way, but everyone has come with love and respect for him."

Zubeen Garg's death triggered an outpouring of grief across Assam, and the circumstances surrounding it have since become the subject of an ongoing legal case.

Also Read: "I See Him Everywhere": Zubeen Garg's Wife To NDTV On His First Death Anniversary