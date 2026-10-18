Assam Police To Challenge High Court Relief To 2 Accused In Zubeen Garg Death Case

The CID would challenge the bail granted to two accused in the Zubeen Garg death case in the Supreme Court, Assam Police's Special Director General of Police (CID) and Special Investigation Team (SIT) chief Munna Prasad Gupta said on Sunday.

The Gauhati High Court had recently granted bail to the singer's cousin Sandipan Garg and co-singer Amritprava Mahanta. The investigating agency has examined the court's bail orders and sought legal opinion before deciding to challenge them, Gupta told reporters at the CID headquarters in Guwahati. The official said the appeal would be filed as soon as the courts reopen after the holidays.

Gupta said he could not comment on the court's observations regarding the evidence against the accused but reiterated that the investigating agency had decided to challenge the bail orders.

On the progress of the investigation, the SIT chief said that the CID Police Station had registered the case in 2025 and is being tried on a day-to-day basis before the designated fast-track court.

He said 134 witnesses had already been examined and described the progress of the trial as satisfactory.

Gupta also clarified that another case registered by the CID Police Station was separate from the main Zubeen Garg death case and remained under investigation.

Sandipan Garg, a former deputy superintendent of police and a cousin of Zubeen Garg, was granted bail on Saturday. However, a murder charge has now been invoked against her. A week earlier, Mahanta had also received bail on October 9.

Two of Zubeen Garg's personal security officers (PSOs), Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, were granted bail in a separate disproportionate assets case on September 29. The Special Court reportedly cited alleged procedural lapses in the manner of their arrests.

The two PSOs, however, continue to remain in custody in connection with other charges linked to the case as they have not secured bail in those matters.