Zubeen Garg's Cousin And Ex-Assam Cop Gets Bail In Singer's Death Case

Former Assam Police Deputy Superintendent of Police Sandipan Garg, a cousin of late singer Zubeen Garg, has been granted bail in the case linked to the singer's death.

Sandipan had spent more than a year in judicial custody. His release on bail comes days after another accused, Amritprabha Mahanta, was granted bail on October 9.

Sandipan has, however, now been charged with murder.

Earlier on September 29, two of Zubeen Garg's personal security officers (PSOs), Nandeshwar Bora and Paresh Baishya, were granted bail in a separate disproportionate assets case. The Special Court reportedly cited alleged procedural lapses in the manner of their arrests.

The two PSOs, however, continue to remain in custody in connection with other charges linked to the case as they have not secured bail in those matters.

Zubeen Garg's Death In Singapore

Zubeen Garg died on September 19, 2025, while swimming in the sea off Lazarus Island in Singapore, allegedly in an inebriated state.

He was in the country to attend the North East India Festival and was scheduled to perform at the event.

His death triggered widespread grief in Assam and demands for a thorough investigation.

Singapore's State Coroner subsequently ruled his death an accidental drowning on March 25 this year, finding no evidence of foul play or that he had been forced into the water.

However, following widespread public demands and the registration of more than 60 FIRs across the state, the Assam government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police to investigate the case.

SIT Filed Charge Sheet Against 7

After an investigation that included a visit to Singapore and the examination of witnesses, the SIT filed its charge sheet in a Guwahati court in December 2025.

The charge sheet named seven accused and alleged that four were responsible for murder. The allegations in the charge sheet represent the prosecution's case and remain subject to judicial determination.

The seven accused are festival organiser Shyamkanu Mahanta, the singer's manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, singer Amritprabha Mahanta, Assam Police officer and Garg's cousin Sandipan Garg, and personal security officers Nandeswar Bora and Prabin Baishya.

The SIT charged Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddharth Sharma, Shekhar Jyoti Goswami and Amritprabha Mahanta with murder.

Sandipan Garg was charged with culpable homicide, while Bora and Baishya faced other charges relating to alleged negligence and their responsibilities as security personnel.

A special fast-track court framed charges against all seven in May this year, and they pleaded not guilty.

(With inputs from IANS)