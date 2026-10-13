Zubeen Garg's Family, Fans Stage Protest Demanding Justice For Late Singer

Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late singer Zubeen Garg, along with musicians associated with the singer and hundreds of his fans, staged a peaceful protest at Zubeen Kshetra in Sonapur on Monday, demanding speedy justice in connection with his death.

Garima Saikia Garg had appealed for a peaceful and united demonstration, as protesters reiterated their demand for justice for the late singer.

The protest was triggered by the recent bail granted to singer Amritprabha Mahanta by the Gauhati High Court, which has renewed public concern over the progress of the case.

Speaking to reporters, Garima questioned the circumstances under which the accused was granted bail and expressed concern over the possible impact of bail granted to other accused persons on the ongoing legal proceedings.

"We are demanding justice, and everyone wants justice. Our question is, on what basis was she granted bail? If other accused persons also come out of jail, it could have a negative impact on the case. There are concerns about the possibility of evidence being tampered with," Garima said.

She further expressed concern over the security of people if those accused of serious offences were released while the case was still under trial.

"Zubeen Garg had lakhs and crores of followers, and the whole of Assam stands with him. If people accused of conspiring in such a serious case are released and allowed to roam freely, what will be the security of our lives?" she asked.

Garima also questioned how bail could be granted after the Special Investigation Team (SIT) had reportedly filed a strong charge sheet.

She said the family and supporters continued to have faith in the judiciary and hoped that the legal process would proceed in the right direction.

"We have faith in the honourable courts, and we are still hoping for the best. We want the justice process to move in the right direction. Otherwise, people across Assam will continue to raise questions, come out in protest and stand against the system," she said.

The protesters called for a fair and speedy trial, reiterating their demand for justice for the late singer.