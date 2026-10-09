Zubeen Garg's Co-Singer, Accused Of His Murder, Granted Bail After A Year

Amritprabha Mahanta, Zubeen Garg's co-singer, who had been lodged in jail in connection with his death for nearly a year, has been granted bail by the Gauhati High Court. She was charged with murder along with three others.

Mahanta was granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000. However, the detailed order, including the reasons for granting bail and the specific conditions imposed by the court, was awaited.

"We have just come to know about the matter. There has been considerable discussion and argument over the matter. We have done what we could from our side over the past four or five days. However, the reasons for granting bail will become clear only after we examine the court's order," said Senior Advocate Ziaul Kamar.

"A bail bond will have to be submitted. Once the bond is submitted and accepted, the necessary formalities will take some time to complete. The subsequent process will depend on the acceptance of the bail bond and completion of the required formalities," he added.

READ | Zubeen Garg Death Case: 2 Security Officers Get Relief, But Remain In Jail

Mahanta faces six charges in the Zubeen Garg death case, including murder under Section 103(1), criminal conspiracy under Section 61(2) and causing disappearance of evidence under Section 238 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A special fast-track court framed the charges in May 2026.

Her bail comes as the case over the death of Assam's celebrated singer continues through the judicial process. Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025.

