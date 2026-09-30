Zubeen Garg Death Case: 2 Security Officers Get Relief, But Remain In Jail

A Special court in Guwahati on Tuesday granted bail to two Personal Security Officers of late singer Zubeen Garg, Paresh Baishya and Nandeshwar Bora, in Case No. 24 of 2026.

Baishya and Bora had been arrested in the case and were in custody in connection with allegations relating to Garg's property and financial transactions.

Their bail petitions were registered as 1312 of 2026 and 1313 of 2026 respectively.

During the hearing, the defence questioned the prosecution's allegations concerning certain money transactions and argued that the transactions had been wrongly linked to the alleged misuse of funds associated with Zubeen Garg.

The prosecution has alleged that the two PSOs, who were entrusted with Garg's movable property, dishonestly misappropriated or converted the property for their own use. The case also includes allegations of criminal conspiracy and criminal breach of trust.

The bail granted on Tuesday relates to Case No. 24 of 2026. Their release from custody will depend on whether they are required to remain in jail in any other case.

Baishya and Bora are also among the seven accused against whom charges have been framed by the special fast-track court in the case linked to Zubeen Garg's death.

The other accused are Shyamkanu Mahanta, Siddhartha Sharma, Amritprabha Mahanta, Sandipan Garg and Shekharjyoti Goswami.

Zubeen Garg died in Singapore on September 19, 2025, after he reportedly entered the sea during a yacht outing while he was in the country to attend the North East India Festival.

Proceedings in the case are continuing therefore they would be in Jail until they get bail in the murder case.