<i>Baththa</i> X Review: Vijay Sethupathi Is 'Soulful', Child Actor Sai 'Major Plus'

Balaji Tharaneetharan's period action-comedy-drama Baththa released in theatres today and has been enjoying rave reviews online. From finding Vijay Sethupathi's film 'soulful' to appreciating it for skipping 'unnecessary mass elements', audiences seem to be thoroughly enjoying the entertainer on the big screen.

Internet Reactions

Director, producer, story and screenplay writer Shankar Shanmugham wrote, "#Baththa - A beautiful movie with a good story, humanity, excellent humour, and moments that deserve applause throughout. Very good casting and performances, and every close-up of every face is just superb. Best-quality and soulful performance by @VijaySethuOffl. The little boy #SaiPrithivRaj deserves a National Award. @jose_lijomol is so natural and graceful. @SaiAbhyankkar's background score is fresh and unconventional, and it lifts some scenes to another level. So many touching moments filled with innocence and emotion. Congratulations to producers @Atlee_dir, @priyaatlee, @MuradKhetani, #AlokJain and @AndhareAjit for producing such a quality blockbuster."

Another person added, "#Baththa (3.35/5) The second half saves the movie with a good amount of fun, emotions, realisations and a subtle message. #VJS, #Boy and #Lijomol deliver superb performances. #Sai shines as well. The visuals are passable. The first half and the film's length are drawbacks. A good watch!! #Balaji's direction works. Go without expectations."

Someone else mentioned, "#Baththa is a fun and engaging entertainer from start to finish! The comedy works really well, the twists keep things interesting, and the child artist is a major plus. @SaiAbhyankkar's music adds even more punch to the film."

One more user wrote, "@VijaySethuOffl's #Baththa is super entertaining without relying on the usual unnecessary commercial mass elements. Every five minutes, there's either a hilarious scene or a clap-worthy moment! Don't miss this soulful, fun-filled and emotionally rich entertainer in cinemas."

"#Baththa - What an emotional and feel-good second half! Especially the last 20 minutes, which were beautiful. The Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom combo of Vijay Sethupathi and Balaji Tharaneetharan has delivered yet another blockbuster," added another fan.

About Baththa

Baththa stars Vijay Sethupathi, Lijomol Jose (as Baththa's wife), and child actor Sabari.

The film is set against the backdrop of 1986 retro Madras and revolves around a feared local gangster named Baththa (Vijay Sethupathi).

The twist comes when an eight-year-old boy accidentally locks him inside a deserted school restroom. But that's when the emotional core of the story kicks in. What begins as a bizarre encounter leads to a heartfelt bond between a cold-hearted criminal and a child, forcing him to confront his softer and more vulnerable side.

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