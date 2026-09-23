<i>Jailer 2</i>: Rajinikanth-Starrer To Feature Vijay Sethupathi In A Cameo? Deets Inside

Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer 2 is a month away from its grand theatrical release. Slated to release on October 15, the sequel is already generating immense buzz as it is set to feature several cameos, much like the first installment.

Now, reports suggest that Vijay Sethupathi will reportedly make a 15-minute appearance.

As per a report shared by Valai Pechu, Vijay has apparently given the Jailer 2 team a two-day call sheet for his cameo. He is said to have filmed for a day in Chennai and another day in Goa, with his screen time reportedly being around 15 minutes.

However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the duration of his appearance from the makers yet.

Earlier, Vijay Sethupathi clarified that he was no longer interested in doing cameo appearances. But when it came to Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, the actor decided to make a one-time exception and break his no-cameo rule.

Speaking about the decision during a conversation with Gobinath on YouTube, Vijay said his respect for Rajinikanth was the only reason he agreed to take up the role.

He said, “I've completely stopped doing cameos. The exception is Jailer 2 only, which I did for Rajinikanth sir. If they put my poster on Jailer 2, the audience will notice only Rajini sir. But in other small films, they are marketing with my cameo in the poster; it affects my films, which I'm doing as a hero.”

What We Know About Jailer 2?

Made under the direction of Nelson Dilipkumar, Jailer 2 is a sequel to the 2023 blockbuster Jailer, with Rajinikanth reprising his role as Muthuvel Pandian. The film is expected to continue the story following the events of the first instalment. Mark your calendars! The film is set to release in theatres on Oct. 15, 2026.

Apart from Rajinikanth, the film also stars Mithun Chakraborty, Vidya Balan, SJ Suryah, and Suraj Venjaramoodu in key roles. The upcoming film is also expected to feature cameo appearances by Mohanlal, Shiva Rajkumar, and Hrithik Roshan.

Rajinikanth And Vijay Sethupathi's Professional Commitments

Following Jailer 2, Rajinikanth is all set to headline Dharman. The film, being co-produced by Kamal Haasan under the banner of Raaj Kamal Films International, was initially planned with Sundar C and Cibi Chakaravarthi but the project is now being directed by Ashwath Marimuthu. Besides Rajinikanth, the film also features Simran, Raashi Khanna, Yogi Babu, and others in key roles.

In addition to this, Rajinikanth is also expected to reunite with Kamal Haasan for the tentatively titled KHxRK Reunion, which will be directed by Nelson Dilipkumar.

Vijay Sethupathi, on the other hand, has a packed slate ahead. Last seen in Gandhi Talks, the actor will next be seen in Mysskin's directorial Train. He also has Slum Dog: 33 Temple Road, directed by Puri Jagannadh, on his plate. His lineup also includes STR-led Arasan and Pocket Novel.

Also Read: "The One To Watch Out For": Fans React To Vidya Balan's Powerful Kantha Look In Jailer 2