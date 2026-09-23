When Rani Mukerji's Mother Said She Should Have Got National Award For <i>Black</i> After Her First Win Last Year

Rani Mukerji's mother, Krishna Mukerji, died at the age of 75 on September 22. Rani's mother, who was instrumental for the actor's film career, said that she should have won the National Award for Black (2005) after she won her first award last year for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway. After Krishna Mukerji's death, the viral clip has resurfaced online.

During last year's Durga Puja celebrations, when a journalist asked Krishna Mukeji about Rani's National Award win, she said, "I am happy that she won her first national award. But it's too late for her. She should have got for Black. But today I am very proud of her."

Rani Mukerji won her first National Award for Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway at the 71st National Award Ceremony, alongside frequent collaborator Shah Rukh Khan and Vikrant Massey, who won for Jawan and 12th Fail respectively.

In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial Black, Amitabh Bachchan and Rani Mukerji played the lead roles, with Ayesha Kapur, Shernaz Patel, and Dhritiman Chatterjee in supporting parts.

The film narrates the story of Michelle (Mukerji), a deafblind woman, and her relationship with her teacher Debraj (Bachchan), an elderly alcoholic teacher who himself later develops Alzheimer's disease. The film, primarily in Hindi, also contains significant English dialogue.

Didn't Realise What My Mother Was Trying To Do Back Then

In several of her interviews, Rani Mukerji said that her father was not in favour of her working in films. It was her mother who pushed her for acting. It was her mother who was so disappointed with her first shot that she told the producer that Rani 'would ruin' your film.

During a conversation with Karan Johar earlier this year, Rani Mukerji opened up about her initial days in the industry.

The actor revealed that even though she came from a film family, as her father Ram Mukherjee too was a filmmaker, the household made just enough to 'make ends meet'.

Rani shared that her mother had agreed to the first offer somewhere for financial reasons too. "I didn't realise it then that probably my mum was finding a way to make the financial situation in my house better. Because they knew that if I do well in this field, it would be good for us. But at that time, I didn't see it from that angle."

While Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat did not work at the box office, Rani didn't look back. She went on to act as a leading star in films like Ghulam and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, cementing her position as a breakout star.

Family's Statement

After Krishna Mukerji died, the family released a statement saying, "With heavy hearts, we share that Rani Mukerji's mother Mrs Krishna Mukerji, 75, passed away this afternoon.

"The family is deeply grateful for your love, prayers, and support, and respectfully requests privacy during this time of immense grief."

Karan Johar, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri, Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji and other celebrities paid their last respects yesterday.