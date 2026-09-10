Rani Mukerji Honoured At Maharashtra State Film Awards, Actor Speaks In Marathi

Over the years, actor Rani Mukerji has taken on a wide range of roles and delivered each of them with sincerity. The Chalte Chalte star has been honoured with the Raj Kapoor Special Contribution Award for her contribution to cinema. The recognition came as Rani completed three decades in the film industry. The 62nd Maharashtra State Film Awards ceremony was held in Mumbai, bringing together several noted names from the Marathi and Hindi film industries. Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar honoured the award winners at the ceremony.

Dressed in a gorgeous green sari with a broad red border, Rani stole the spotlight. She paired the traditional look with green bangles, a mangalsutra and a gajra, completing the elegant ensemble.

Rani's words after receiving the award struck a chord with the audience. The actor spoke in Marathi and opened up about what made the recognition particularly special for her.

“Namaskar, for me, Maharashtra is not just a state. Maharashtra is my birthplace and it is also my workplace. This is an inseparable part of my life. I was born in this very city and grew up here. This is our very own Mumbai, the city of dreams. It was here that I learned the lessons of life, and it was also this city that taught me about cinema.”

The Black actor also mentioned that she has experienced everything here, both success and failure. And that's why today's honour is special to her. “Because I have received this honour from my own people. I took my first step into this industry at a very young age. At that time, I did not have anyone's support. I simply continued doing all my work with all my heart. For me, cinema is a medium through which we understand people,” Rani added.

Devendra Fadnavis, while speaking at the ceremony, highlighted the importance of Marathi cinema and theatre. He said that the state government was preparing an action plan to make more cinema halls available for Marathi films.

Rani ended her speech by reiterating her connection with Mumbai and Maharashtra.

“Earlier I was a little girl, then I became an actress, a wife and now a mother. This city has given me so much and has given me the belief that one should never give up in life. I dedicate this award to all the people of Maharashtra, artists, technicians, directors and our film industry.

“This award will always have a special place in my heart. Because whenever I look at this award, I will always remember my Mumbai and my Maharashtra. Please continue to shower me with your love and blessings. Thank you so much! Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra!”

Salim Khan, Pandit Hridaynath Mangeshkar and Prasad Oak were also honoured at the event.