Devendra Fadnavis Calls <i>Ramayana</i> "Film Of The Millennium," Wants It To Win Oscar

The excitement surrounding Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana continues to grow as its theatrical release draws closer. Adding to the buzz, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has expressed immense confidence in the ambitious mythological epic, saying he will be “very disappointed” if the film does not win an Oscar.

Speaking at the inauguration of Prime Focus Studios on August 6, ahead of the film's release, Fadnavis praised the scale and vision of producer Namit Malhotra's passion project.

“I'd be very disappointed with the jury of the Academy Awards if Ramayana didn't get an Oscar. It's not a film of a decade; it's a film of a millennium,” Fadnavis said at the event.

With expectations already sky-high, the Chief Minister's remarks have further amplified the anticipation surrounding the film, which is already among the most awaited Indian releases in recent years. Calling it “the film of the millennium,” the Chief Minister said the project has the potential to showcase Indian storytelling and filmmaking on a global stage.

Devendra Fadnavis's Earlier Comments On Ramayana

This isn't the first time Fadnavis has spoken highly of the project. At the four-day Waves Summit 2025 held in Mumbai, the Maharashtra CM recalled being “amazed” after touring the pavilion with the Prime Minister and witnessing the production quality of ‘Ramayana' firsthand.

He added, “I think this is the way we need to tell our stories to the new generation, and I believe what you are setting up will be the best on the globe.”

What We Know About Ramayana

The mythological saga, made under the direction of Nitesh Tiwari, is a grand cinematic adaptation of the ancient Indian epic. Ramayana brings together an ensemble cast of talented actors including Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, Sunny Deol, Ravie Dubey, Rakul Preet Singh, Lara Dutta, Kajal Aggarwal, Vivek Oberoi and Arun Govil.

Backed by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios, along with VFX studio DNEG, and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film's music has been composed by Hans Zimmer and A.R. Rahman.

Ramayana will be released in two parts. The first installment is scheduled to hit theatres on November 6, while the second part is slated for a Diwali 2027 release.