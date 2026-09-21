Watch: Shah Rukh Khan Visits Lalbaugcha Raja With Gauri And Suhana Khan

Shah Rukh Khan visited Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal on Monday to seek the blessings of Ganpati Bappa during Ganeshotsav.

The actor was accompanied by his wife Gauri Khan, daughter Suhana Khan, and manager Pooja Dadlani.

Shah Rukh Khan's arrival drew a large crowd of devotees and fans at the popular pandal. The actor was escorted by tight security as people gathered around to catch a glimpse of him. For the occasion, he wore a blue kurta. Suhana accompanied him in a green traditional outfit, while Gauri opted for a yellow ethnic ensemble.

Several other Bollywood celebrities have also visited Lalbaugcha Raja during this year's Ganeshotsav. Among them are Prithviraj Sukumaran, Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia Deshmukh, Shilpa Shetty, Sidharth Malhotra and more.

Shah Rukh Khan On Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi At Home

Earlier this month, Shah Rukh interacted with fans during an AskSRK session on X, where he spoke about his family's Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

When a fan asked him about the celebrations at home, Shah Rukh said, "Wife does the Aarti and then the prayers and tonight will do the Visarjan. Kids and friends gather to hang around and laugh a lot. Very simple and family time."

Shah Rukh Khan's Upcoming Film

On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan will next be seen in Siddharth Anand's King. It is scheduled around the same period as major Hollywood releases such as Avengers: Doomsday and Dune: Part Three, December 24.

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