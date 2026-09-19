2 Ganesh Idols Decked Up In Rs 2.9 Crore In Cash In Telangana

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Telangana's Palvancha drew huge attention this year after two Lord Ganesha idols were decorated with Indian currency notes with a combined face value of Rs 2.9 crore.

One of the displays was organised by members of the Kapu community, who decorated their Ganesha idol with currency notes worth Rs 1.4 crore.

Meanwhile, the Team Ekadanta organisation decorated its Ganesha idol with currency notes worth Rs 1.5 crore at another location in Palvancha.

The idols and their surroundings were decorated with Rs 10, Rs 20, Rs 100, Rs 200 and Rs 500 denominations, drawing huge crowds at the locations. One of the idols even had its garland and crown made of the currency notes.

The two installations attracted large numbers of devotees, turning the currency-note decorations into prominent attractions during the festival.

According to the organisers, the decorations were arranged with contributions from local traders. Bankers also supplied fresh currency notes for the elaborate displays at the pandal with a "Gajapathi" idol.

This is not the first time the industrial town has seen such a unique decoration of its Ganesha pandals and idols.

In 2024, the Kapu Sangham Ganesh Utsav Committee at the Ambedkar Centre decorated a Ganesh idol and its stage with new currency notes valued at Rs 1.1 crore. The decoration used Rs 500, Rs 200 and Rs 100 denominations arranged into floral designs, with a large currency garland also placed on the idol. Additionally, the stage of the Ganesha festival organised under the Kapu Sangham was decorated with Rs 1.5 crore in currency.

Before that, in 2023, currency notes valued at Rs 1 crore was used for decoration in one of the Ganpati pandals.