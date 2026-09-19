Bangladesh Man With Fake Indian ID Caught Working At Key Kerala Naval Academy

A Bangladeshi national was arrested on Friday after he was found working at the highly sensitive Ezhimala Naval Academy in Kerala using forged documents that identified him as an Indian citizen.

The man has been identified as 32-year-old Biplob Soren. He was working in the laundry section of the naval academy as a contract worker while allegedly concealing his Bangladeshi citizenship.

According to preliminary information, Soren was staying in India without valid documents.

Naval authorities reportedly became suspicious of his behaviour recently and placed him under observation. He was later detained and questioned by officials.

During a detailed examination, officials allegedly found documents and other information on his mobile phone indicating that he was a Bangladeshi citizen.

Following questioning and verification by naval authorities, he was handed over to the police at around 8:15 pm on Friday.

The incident has raised questions about how a foreign national was able to work for nearly a year as a contract worker inside a strategically sensitive defence establishment without his nationality being detected.

The development comes amid police action against undocumented Bangladeshi nationals in different parts of Kannur district, including women.

The arrest was made following information received from intelligence agencies.

Investigators are now probing how the Bangladeshi national managed to obtain the forged documents and secure access to the sensitive defence establishment.

Authorities are also examining how long he had been working at the academy, who facilitated his employment, and whether there are any wider security implications linked to the case.