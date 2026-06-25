Bangladeshi Man Without Valid Documents Arrested In Kerala

- A Bangladeshi national was arrested by ATS in Ernakulam for working without valid documents
- Mohammad Rathon Islam was detained from a plywood factory in Kuruppampady, Ernakulam district
- He had been employed at the factory for about one month before his arrest
A Bangladeshi national allegedly working without valid documents at a private plywood factory in Kerala's Ernakulam district has been arrested by the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS).
The accused, identified as Mohammad Rathon Islam, was arrested from a plywood company at Vandamattam in Ernakulam's Kuruppampady area. Police said he had been working at the factory for the past one month.
According to officials, the ATS launched a search after receiving intelligence that the Bangladeshi national was staying in Kerala. Acting on location-based inputs, the team traced and arrested him from the factory.
Bangladesh identity documents were recovered from his possession during the operation. He was later handed over to the police for further investigation.
Police said several Bangladeshi nationals working without valid documents have been detained from plywood factories in the Perumbavoor and Kuruppampady regions in previous crackdowns as well.
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