"No Space For Dalits": M Kharge On Purification Ceremony At His Rally Venue

There's "no space for Dalits" in the country, claimed Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, who is also a Dalit, reacting to the purification at the Ramlila Ground in Haldwani in Uttarakhand after he addressed a rally there earlier this week.

"We have been saying all along that there is no space for Dalits in this country. They are dividing everyone in the name of religion. What was the need for a 'havan' there?" Kharge, who is the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, said.

Mallikarjun Kharge addressed the "Vijay Shankhnaad" rally at Haldwani's Ramlila Maidan on Saturday. Two days later, on August 10, a right wing group, 'Shri Ram Sena', performed a 'shuddhikaran' (purification) havan at the rally venue.

The Shri Ram Sena performed a purification havan at M Kharge's rally venue in Uttarakhand

"Ramlila Maidan is a venue for public meetings used by all parties, but what they did was, firstly, against the Hindu religion itself. Secondly, they are working to divide the country and incite conflict between castes," he added, without naming anyone.

The Congress chief raised the issue in parliament on Thursday, the last day of the Monsoon Session.

"I was in Haldwani where I made a public speech at Ramlila Maidan. Lakhs of people were there. At that time, I did not mention the name of any community or religion. I only reiterated the issues of the government. But after my speech, people of BJP performed a havan there to 'purify' that stage. Is this the way in a democracy? How are you protecting the Constitution? I am the LoP," Kharge said.

Responding to the charge in the Rajya Sabha, JP Nadda stated that the incident was unfortunate, and clarified that BJP members were not involved. He also assured that an inquiry would be conducted.

Uttarakhand Congress chief Ganesh Godiyal alleged that the 'Shri Ram Sena' group was associated with the BJP. The BJP has denied the charge.

Godiyal claimed that the ritual was performed because Kharge belongs to the Dalit community, and accused the BJP of creating divisions in society in the name of caste.

The Uttarakhand Congress chief also questioned the Nainital senior superintendent of police for not taking action against the right-wing group.

"This incident reflects caste-based discrimination and a narrow-minded mentality. The Congress believes in humanity, equality, and brotherhood, whereas such events promote hatred and division in society," Godiyal said, adding "there is no place for discrimination and untouchability in modern democratic India".

Reacting to the charges, BJP state spokesperson and Cabinet Minister Khajan Das claimed that certain slogans were raised during Kharge's rally at the Ramlila Ground which, he said, hurt the sentiments of the Sanatan community.

He added that the Ramlila Ground is a place of religious significance, and people were angered by the chanting of slogans related to another religion there.

The BJP also dismissed the Congress's allegation that the purification incident was related to Kharge's caste, with Das accusing the grand-old party of disrespecting Dalit leaders, such as Sitaram Kesri, Babu Jagjivan Ram, and Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar.