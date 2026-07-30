'Threatening Violence': BJP Over M Kharge's Remark On Amit Shah In Parliament

The Centre today accused the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government of not setting up a national exam body despite knowing there was a need, and blamed the Congress for alleged policy inaction before 2014. The Congress shot back, saying the exam paper leak crisis was the doing of the current government.

The exchange erupted and climbed the decibel charts after Union Minister Jitendra Singh moved the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill in the Rajya Sabha. It was passed in the Lok Sabha by a voice vote following an extensive discussion yesterday.

Singh tore into the Congress, saying the current government had to complete the unfinished task left by the UPA.

"Why didn't the Congress form a national testing body when the UPA was in power? The prime minister today had to complete the UPA's unfinished task," Singh said. "The UPA in its second term completely ignored a key panel's inputs to stop exam leaks," he said, adding the Opposition's outrage is proof that it is very well aware of the UPA-era exam paper leaks.

Responding to the Union minister, Kharge went straight for the police action on protests by young people in Delhi's Jantar Mantar and demanded Union Home Minister Amit Shah to clarify on what he alleged was "police brutality".

"Home Minister Amit Shah must give an answer on police brutality. Why is he silent on the crackdown? He must clarify. If not, he must resign," Kharge said.

The BJP raised a strong protest against Kharge's remarks on the home minister, calling them a "threat of violence".