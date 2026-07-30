Mumbai Influencer Accepts Challenge To Find 100 Indians In Times Square In 1 Hour. Here's How It Went

A Mumbai-based content creator has gone viral after turning New York's iconic Times Square into the setting for an unusual social experiment: finding 100 Indians in under an hour. The challenge, shared by Prannay Joshi on Instagram, was simple. Armed with a timer and a camera, he set out to see just how quickly he could spot fellow Indians among the thousands of people passing through one of the world's busiest tourist destinations.

The video begins at 9:57 pm, with Joshi kicking off his one-hour countdown before approaching his first group of strangers. His opening interaction gave him an unexpected head start, as all 12 people in the group turned out to be Indian. Encouraged by the early success, Joshi spent the next several minutes weaving through Times Square, stopping families, tourists and groups of friends to ask a single question: "Are you from India?"

The numbers climbed rapidly. Just 15 minutes into the challenge, he had already counted 32 Indians. As the crowds continued to pour into Times Square, the tally kept rising, with each conversation bringing him closer to his goal.

Well before the one-hour mark, Joshi completed the challenge, revealing that he had found 100 Indians in just 48 minutes. He celebrated the milestone on camera, clearly surprised at how quickly he had reached the target.

Watch the video here:

The light-hearted video has since struck a chord online, with many viewers saying it perfectly captures the global presence of the Indian diaspora. Others joked that spotting Indians abroad is often easier than expected, especially in popular tourist destinations.

Internet Reacts

The comments section was flooded with humorous reactions, with many saying the challenge would have been even easier in places like Canada, London or Dubai.

One user wrote, "Videographer ko salute." Another said, "next dare - find 100 foreigners in Shivaji Park."

"How simple is to recognise Indians," said a third while a fourth added, "Bhai Next dare hai 1000 Indians se hand shake karna hai."