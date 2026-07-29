Rahul Gandhi Targets RSS, Amit Shah In Parliament, Centre Demands Apology

The use of an "unparliamentary" word by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi during the discussion on the new law to curb paper leaks led to a fierce backlash from the treasury benches and commotion in the Lok Sabha.

As Gandhi rose to speak in the House, he made a distinction between "students and others".

Recalling his conversation with a group of students, Gandhi said that those with open minds and who seek truth are students, whereas the other category comprises people who believe they know everything. He then used an "unparliamentary" expression to describe the second set of people, which evoked strong protests from the government side.

After Gandhi repeatedly used the "word", Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju interjected and demanded that he stop using the "word". He was joined by NDA MPs in protesting against Gandhi's use of the term.

Responding to the BJP objection, Gandhi maintained that he was not using the expression against any member of the House, but the treasury benches continued their protest.

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Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also rose to request Gandhi not to use the "word".

The expression was later expunged from the proceedings by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Gandhi then went on to attack the RSS for "destroying" the Indian education system. "RSS runs the education ministry, not the minister," Gandhi alleged, adding: "The RSS people are not letting students seek knowledge and truth and are forcing them to study their own version of history that they fantasise."

"Dharmendra Pradhan is just a symbol. RSS is the real enemy of our students," Gandhi said.

Gandhi also attacked Home Minister Amit Shah over the crackdown on students during the July 20 protest. Alleging that Shah "ordered" the attacks on students, Gandhi said: "The Home Minister now doesn't have the courage to face Parliament and speak on the assault of students."

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Rijiju again objected to Gandhi's statement on Shah and asked him not to make "allegations" against the Home Minister.

Rijiju demanded that Gandhi apologise for his allegations against Shah. "Where is the proof that Amit Shah ordered the attack on students?" Rijiju asked Gandhi."The Leader of Opposition cannot make wild allegations. He should take his words back and apologise," Rijiju said.

Returning the fire, Rahul Gandhi stated that the brutal use of force on students can "only be authorised by the Home Minister", again leading to strong protests from treasury benches and demands for apology.

Speaker also repeated reminded Rahul Gandhi that allegations cannot be made on a minister with any documentary proof.