Kuwait Eyes Saudi-Style Defence Pact With Pak. Islamabad Rules Out Troops

Kuwait is exploring a broader defence partnership with Pakistan that could reshape security ties in the Gulf while bringing much-needed energy cooperation and investment to Islamabad, according to a report by Reuters.

Reuters cited five sources familiar with the discussions, who stated that the two countries are negotiating an expanded defence pact. In return, Pakistan hopes to secure greater cooperation on energy security and investments. However, the talks are still in their early stages and could be slowed by the ongoing tensions between the United States and Iran.

The discussions come at a time when Gulf nations are looking for new security partners and Pakistan is trying to strengthen its strategic and economic ties across the region.

Kuwait Wants A Saudi-Style Defence Partnership

Kuwait already has a defence cooperation agreement with Pakistan, focused on military training and joint exercises. But according to the report, the Gulf nation now wants much deeper military backing.

A Pakistani government official said Kuwait is seeking a security arrangement similar to Pakistan's pact with Saudi Arabia. The proposal reportedly includes "thousands of Pakistani troops on the ground, fighter jets, drones, an air defence system, and other defence-related facilities".

However, if Pakistan is willing to commit to that level of military support remains uncertain.

"Kuwait's wish list includes everything," said a Pakistani security official with knowledge of the talks. "But let me be clear about one thing: We are not and we cannot consider a deployment of combat troops at this stage."

A Middle Eastern source also told the publication that defence discussions are underway but cautioned that it is "not clear this will amount to a defence pact per se".

Why The Deal Matters

The negotiations have gained importance after Pakistan's security ties with Saudi Arabia deepened last year through a defence agreement containing a collective security clause. Under that pact, an attack on either country is treated as an attack on both, although officials have never publicly explained how the arrangement would operate during a conflict.

The issue has become even more sensitive after recent regional tensions. Reuters reported last week that officials in Islamabad were concerned the Saudi agreement could pull Pakistan into a wider conflict involving Iran.

A similar agreement with Kuwait, which has faced heavy attacks from Iran this year, could further complicate Pakistan's role as a potential mediator between Tehran and Washington.

Energy For Security

The proposed agreement is not only about military cooperation.

Pakistani officials are also pushing for stronger energy ties with Kuwait, seeing defence cooperation as a way to attract investments and strengthen fuel security.

One Pakistani source told Reuters that Kuwait is exploring the possibility of creating bonded fuel storage facilities in Pakistan, building on an existing government-to-government diesel supply arrangement between the two countries.

Officials believe such energy cooperation could make the overall deal more attractive, especially as Pakistan continues to battle economic pressures.

Gulf Looking Beyond The US

The talks reflect a wider shift taking place in the Gulf.

Countries in the region have increasingly looked for additional security partners as confidence in long-term US military protection has weakened. Pakistan, with its large military and domestically produced fighter aircraft, is emerging as a credible alternative.

"They are already in with the Saudis, they have a long history of defence development, they are Muslim Sunni, they have a good relationship with the Americans, so it's not as sensitive as some other options," a Middle Eastern source familiar with Kuwait's security planning told the publication.

Pakistan is also reportedly discussing broader defence arrangements with countries including Bahrain, Jordan, Qatar and Turkiye.

Kuwait Ratifies Existing Defence Agreement

Even as negotiations continue for a broader pact, Kuwait has formally ratified an existing defence cooperation agreement signed with Pakistan three years ago.

The five-year agreement, which renews automatically unless either side withdraws, covers military training, intelligence sharing, logistics, defence technology, scientific research, military manufacturing, communications systems and exchanges of expertise.

A joint military committee will oversee military exercises, official visits and other cooperative programmes, while both countries have agreed to protect confidential military information and resolve disputes through diplomatic channels.