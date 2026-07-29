Delhi Police Notice To X Accounts Over Abusive Posts On PM Modi During CJP Protests

Delhi Police have issued notices to a number of social media accounts, including those of some news portals, over abusive posts targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi and security forces during student protests in the capital and elsewhere.

Notices have been issued to X accounts by the police seeking information about individuals who used abusive language in their posts, NDTV has learnt.

It is immediately unclear how many X accounts have been issued notices.

The police action follows a review of content uploaded during and after the protests. Police officials have scrutinised posts, videos and comments across multiple social media platforms for possible violations of law and their potential impact on public order.

Delhi Police had earlier said they had identified more than 400 social media handles allegedly linked to Pakistan that were actively circulating fake narratives, rumours and deepfake videos related to the demonstrations.

Two days ago, Delhi Police directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing offensive and abusive remarks against the Prime Minister that were uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar and the violence linked to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march.

According to Delhi Police, several posts using abusive language against the Prime Minister surfaced across various social media platforms during the protests and subsequent violence in the national capital.

Officials said the Delhi Police's social media monitoring team has been continuously scanning online platforms to identify such content. Upon detecting objectionable posts, notices are being issued to the respective social media intermediaries, directing them to remove the content.

Police said several crude comments and videos containing abusive language directed at the Prime Minister have already been taken down following notices issued by the force.

The monitoring exercise is continuing, with the cyber and social media teams maintaining a close watch on online activity related to the protests to identify additional offensive posts and ensure appropriate action is taken against content found to be in violation of applicable rules.